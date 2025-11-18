 
Geo News

Meghan Markle uses 'scorched earth' tactic against Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will be making headlines at the same time in December

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 18, 2025

Meghan Markle takes clever tactic against Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has used the "scorched earth" tactic against Princess Kate in her latest bid to overshadow the Princess of Wales, per experts.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is being criticized by royal experts after she announced that her Christmas special of With Love, Meghan, will be released on December 3.

Experts believe the release of her holiday special was moved back to be closer to Kate’s annual Christmas carol concert, which will take place on Dec. 5. The same week, the Royal Family will also host a state visit for Germany.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV: "She told the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC that her holiday special was going to be released in November. And pushing it to December 3, I thought, was intentional because Catherine has her annual Christmas event on December 5."

Host Mark Donal added: "So she moved her event to the same week. That is scorched Earth policy."

Meghan was also criticized when the news of her acting return and her As Ever brand products making it to a store for the first time came amid Prince William’s key visit to Brazil for Earthshot Week. 

