Palace breaks old habit after Duchess of Kent's death

Duchess of Kent died on Thursday, according to a Buckingham Palace statement

September 06, 2025

The announcement of Katharine, Duchess of Kent’s death on Friday was swiftly followed by another surprise: the rare and immediate update of the official royal family’s website.

The site, frequently criticized by royal fans for its infrequent updates, posted the formal palace announcement detailing the duchess’s life and legacy shortly after the news broke. 

This unexpected promptness did not go unnoticed by royal watchers.

On social media, fans expressed widespread astonishment at the site’s rapid update, a departure from its normally slower pace. 

Many noted that the platform is often perceived as stagnant, making the timely posting a significant and talking point in itself. 


