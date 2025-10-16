Princess Beatrice takes huge step to distance herself from Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice breaks from royal life as Prince Andrew faces fresh scrutiny

Princess Beatrice has finally taken a huge decision regarding her future amid ongoing scandal surrounding her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

According to Radar Online, the Princess has made a big move to step away from her father Prince Andrew after launching a new tech company called Purpose Economy Intelligence Ltd. with Luis Alvarado Martinez.

The decision marks a shift toward her career in the private sector and away from royal duties.

Speaking with the publication, an insider shared that Beatrice wants to build a future focused on technology and sustainability and distance herself from royal politics.

"This move is a clear statement – she's carving out her own future and focusing on areas she's passionate about, like technology and sustainability,” the insider said.

They added, “She knows full well the royal spotlight is unpredictable, and this is her way of maintaining control over her own narrative."

"With everything going on around her father again, Beatrice wants distance from royal politics. She's not interested in stepping into the working royal spotlight right now.

“Her new company shows she's doubling down on her career in business, not palace life."

This comes after it was revealed that the “disgraced” Duke stayed in touch with Jeffrey Epstein even after saying their relationship had ended.

The message, reportedly sent in February 2011, shows Andrew telling the convicted sex offender, “We are in this together.”