Sarah Ferguson worried about 'nine lives' as birthday sets in

Eleen Bukhari
October 16, 2025

Sarah Ferguson must have ensured to spend her birthday with the right people, says a Royal expert.

The Duchess of York, who was recently involved in a scandalous association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, would ensure her special day is thoroughly celebrated.

Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, told Express.co.uk: "The Duchess still has lots of loyal friends and I’m sure she will be spending it (her birthday) with them and her family.

“She has always celebrated her birthday pretty extravagantly. However, she must be aware her nine lives are running out.”

He continued: “She has lost the trust of the public, her readers and the charities with whom she was involved and it will be difficult to regain that.

“She will be plotting her next move. She is like Lazarus,” he said.

