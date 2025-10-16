 
Harry's peace deal with King Charles at risk after Meghan Markle's remarks

Meghan Markle accused of mocking royal tradition with her latest comments during an interview

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 16, 2025

Meghan Markle has reportedly damaged any chance of reconciliation with the royal family after making comments that show a lack of respect for royal traditions.

During a recent podcast appearance on The Circuit with Emily Chang, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about her past experiences with the royal family in a way that some saw as mocking.

While she may have meant it as a light-hearted moment, royal sources told Radar Online that the comments were seen as unnecessary and unhelpful.

Her comments are being seen as damaging especially since Prince Harry has been trying to rebuild relationships with his family, particularly his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

"That one silly comment about pantyhose said more than she realized,” the source said. “It came across as mocking the traditions that define the monarchy – the very same traditions she once tried to be part of.”

“It's small, but it's telling,” the insider added. “People inside the palace think it just reinforces that she doesn't respect what those roles mean."

Another insider said that Meghan’s words have "closed the door" on any possibility of a reunion between Harry and his family.

"There was a fragile peace forming between them, especially since the King's health became a private concern," they said.

"But this kind of thing makes it impossible. She's still laughing at the system while claiming she wants healing – and that's something future king William, in particular, finds hard to stomach."

