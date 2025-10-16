Meghan Markle's 'one silly' jab reignites royal rift

Meghan Markle shuts door on royal reconciliation

Meghan Markle reportedly sparked new tension with senior royals after her recent remarks on nude pantyhose rule.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex is said to have left palace seniors "rolling their eyes" after her "tone-deaf" jab on being required to wear nude pantyhose during royal duties, via Radaronline.com.

During a recent appearance on The Circuit with Emily Chang, Meghan called the rule "inauthentic" and joked she hadn't "seen pantyhose since the '80s."

"That one silly comment about pantyhose said more than she realized. It came across as mocking the traditions that define the monarchy – the very same traditions she once tried to be part of. It's small, but it's telling. People inside the palace think it just reinforces that she doesn't respect what those roles mean," a royal source told the outlet.

A second palace insider added she has "closed the door" on any serious reconciliation with royal family as Harry reportedly wants to reunite with his family.

"There was a fragile peace forming between them, especially since the King's health became a private concern," the source continued.

"But this kind of thing makes it impossible. She's still laughing at the system while claiming she wants healing – and that's something future king William, in particular, finds hard to stomach."