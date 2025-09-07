Why has Meghan Markle become 'headache' for Netflix?

Meghan Markle has worried netflix with her sales conversions.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has not gained enoug hviewership for the second season of 'With Love, Meghan,' has upset the streaming giant with future prospects.

Speaking about the Duchess, brand and culcture expert, Nick Ede, reveals: "The viewership is down, people don't really care about With Love, there's some fans who will always be appreciative of it," Ede said.

"For Netflix, the headache here is that, is this going to convert into sales for their product, are they actually going to make money from this?

He tells Newsweek: "If you think about it, they haven't really made any money just yet. Their investment must have been huge into actually creating the product and building the brand, rebranding it and putting it out there and this Season 2 is a missed opportunity which could have been a glorified infomercial if they'd got it right."

The expert then went on to suggest the only reason Meghan got to launch a second season was the fact that it had already been shot.

"It is a problem because obviously they filmed it back to back," Ede said. "If they had done two separate seasons they could have done a lot product placement with her As Ever brand but obviously when the show first started they didn't have any products.

"So you would see her using some flower sprinkles or you would see her drinking a glass of rosé but you wouldn't actually attribute that to As Ever so there isn't crossover here. That's why there is a massive problem."