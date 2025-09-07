Kate Middleton ditches new look after backlash

Kate Middleton returns to traditional hair after backlash

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has seemingly responded to hair transformation backlash.

When Kate returned to the royal duties after summer break alongside her husband Prince William, the Prince of Wales, she was seen with blonde hair.

Kate Middleton received criticism after her blonde hair makeover earlier

Her hair transformation was slammed by royal fans to the extent that Princess Diana’s stylist had to address the comments. “I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today. A woman’s hair is very personal to her, it’s armour, defence, confidence and so much more,” he wrote on Instagram.

Now, Kate seemingly responded to criticism as she returned to her traditional look.

During her appearance at the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday, the Princess of Wales’ hair was notably darker.

Kate appeared to be in high spirits during her solo outing, donning a dark blazer and ruffled top. Accessorizing with a pair of hoop earrings, the future Queen enjoyed the match between Australia and England.