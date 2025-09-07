 
King Charles' keeping ball in his court regarding Harry ahead of Queen's anniversary

Prince Harry’s father has just received a few kind words sent his away, a day before the death anniversary of his mother Queen Elizabeth

Web Desk
September 07, 2025

Experts, ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary, have just given King Charles a candid wish on September 8th, 2025.

Royal editor Emily Ferguson has delivered the entire thing in a piece.

She started by saying, “Let’s hope that the new season brings with it a fresh start for royal relations.”

Because “We all know how keen Prince Harry is to move on from the sorry saga, but the ball is very much in the King’s court.”

For those unversed, according to the author, “Father and son will both be in the UK this week, as the Duke returns to London for the annual Wellchild Awards ceremony.”

Even “Charles, who was in Italy on a state visit the last time Harry flew over, will also be in the UK, in Scotland, at his Balmoral Estate.”

So “there are signs that a meeting, albeit a brief one, will take place - their first since Harry rushed home after the King’s cancer diagnosis was made public last February.”

“But both sides are giving absolutely no indication that a date and time has been set, so we’ll just have to wait and see how it pans out in the coming days,” she added near the end. 

