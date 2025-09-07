Prince Harry urged to ditch 'Califronia-speak' to become like Prince William

Prince Harry is asked to polish his communication skills and learn from elder brother, Prince William:

The Duke of Sussex, who is often spotted dropping bombshells and defaming his family, is urged to learn from William’s appearance at Hollywood legend Eugene Levy's new season of The Reluctant Traveller.

Speaking of the brothers, Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "I think probably the difference is that I suspect that Prince Harry is often having to talk about things that he doesn't really want to, or he doesn't entirely understand, that he's sort of, like, singing from a different hymn sheet.

"It's a lot of California-speak, in a way, which is not his natural thing.

"Which, obviously Prince William doesn't do, so Prince William, you know, is very much himself, and sort of staying within his comfort zone.

He added: "And I think probably the reason why Prince Harry sometimes seems rather distant, and, perhaps a little bit, nervous.

"He's having to talk about things that he doesn't really want to talk about, because that's what he's been told to do. That's what I think,” the expert noted.