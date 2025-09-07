Prince Harry's secret desires laid bare as he prepares for UK visit

Prince Harry hopes for UK family life despite no response from King Charles

Prince Harry has reportedly not given up hope of bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK.

According to new reports, the Duke of Sussex is planning a four-day visit to the UK next week, his longest stay since Queen Elizabeth II died three years ago.

Even though Harry is coming alone due to security concerns for his family, a pal of his has spilt that he wants his family to be back in the UK.

He has not given up his wish even though he recently lost a legal case against the Home Office over security arrangements, which reportedly cost him over £1 million.

A friend of Prince Harry told The Times, “He’s not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK.

“He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here,” they added.

“He really would like to come back to the UK much more.”

Meanwhile, another report by GB News has claimed that King Charles is yet to confirmed meeting Harry upon his visit.