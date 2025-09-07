Prince Harry eager to be back in UK ahead of possible meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry feels positive despite no confirmed meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry’s real feelings have been exposed as the Duke of Sussex prepares to travel to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex is said to be feeling excited and in a positive frame of mind amid hopes of a reunion with his estranged father, King Charles.

Harry’s visit will kick off a four-day trip, during which he plans to meet with several of his patronages in London before heading to Nottingham.

While Charles will be in Balmoral during Harry’s visit, reports suggest a meeting between them has not been ruled out.

Ahead of the possible reunion, a source shared with Hello! Magazine that Harry is “so excited” to be back to his home country.

“He's in a really good headspace. He's really looking forward to seeing everyone from his patronages face to face and focusing on the causes,” they continued.

“He’s really positive about coming back to do all the stuff that he loves doing.”