Meghan Markle compared to the wife of John F. Kennedy Jr

Meghan Markle reminded she needs to learn from women of the past

Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown recently sat down on CNN’s new docuseries titled America’s Prince and dished on her personal thoughts about Meghan.

The expert in question referenced Meghan’s past appearances, as well as the press surrounding her most recent actions.

According to Ms Brown, a person like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy could teach Meghan a lot about her life.

For those unversed, Carolyn was married to John F. Kennedy Jr. both died in a plane crash in 1999 at the ages of 33 and 38 respectively but according to the expert, “that [Carolyn] had…wanted in, for all of these reasons. There was glamour and elegance.”

Even though “that came with so much pressure in terms of…the monster of the media…that she fell apart really.”

For those unversed with the comments that led to this, it relates to the interview released on the Bloomberg Originals YouTube channel, alongside The Circuit’s Emily Chang.

At the time she said, “I think probably it was different several years ago where I couldn't be as vocal, and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time.”

She also added at the time, “I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the eighties when they came in the little egg. That felt a little bit inauthentic.” So even though she herself admitted “that's a silly example” at the time. To Meghan, “it is an example of when you're able to dress the way you wanna dress and you're able to say the things that are true and you're able to show up in the space really organically and authentically. That's being comfortable in your own skin. And that's, of course, had different chapters in my life.”