Prince Harry has biggest hurdle yet to cross in UK trip

One hurdle Prince Harry has yet to cross comes into view

An expert has just shed some light on the one hurdle Prince Harry still has left to conquer when it comes to his peace talks with King Charles.

The entire thing has been brought forward by royal biographer Tom Bower.

She spoke to The Daily Mirror about this ‘one thing’ and called it the single most important thing to earn King Charles’ trust back.

“The hurdle Harry is facing is huge, to somehow persuade his father that what he did is in the past,” the expert started by saying.

But in terms of options Mr Bower feels, “I think he will be too stubborn to apologise, because that’s not what he believes, he thinks he has behaved correctly.”

More so because “he simply doesn’t realise the consequences of what he has done,” than anything else.

Hence, “the question Charles will be asking is, ‘Can I trust my son?’ and, from Harry’s side, he will be focused on persuading his father he can be trusted, because he has to find a way back into Britain,” Mr Bower concluded by saying.

For those unversed, while phase one of the peace talks were made public, rumored to be leaked by the palace itself, the commentator adds, “if they meet, it is a beginning but there is a long way to go towards repairing relations to anything close to normal.”

“Charles and Harry will hope they can speak, but the elephant in the room is what has happened since he and Meghan stepped down. It will need a few meetings to get the atmosphere down.”