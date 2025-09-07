Prince and Princess of Wales release rewind time on the Rugby World Cup

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a candid video on the Rugby World Cup

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Instagram account has just shared a candid video looking back at the women’s Rugby World Cup.

The post has been shared on the couple’s official Instagram account and shows off some of the biggest highlights from the event.

Including candid moments captured that feature both the royals engaged in the event.

The seconds-long video also featured emotional moments from the games, cheering fans, and also a caption that reads, “A great day yesterday at the Women’s @rugbyworldcup! From Exeter to Brighton, it was great to see @welshrugbyunion and @redrosesrugby in action”.

Check it out Below:



