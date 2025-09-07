 
Geo News

Prince and Princess of Wales release rewind time on the Rugby World Cup

Prince William and Kate Middleton show off highlights from the women’s Rugby World Cup

By
Web Desk
|

September 07, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a candid video on the Rugby World Cup
Prince William and Kate Middleton share a candid video on the Rugby World Cup

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Instagram account has just shared a candid video looking back at the women’s Rugby World Cup.

The post has been shared on the couple’s official Instagram account and shows off some of the biggest highlights from the event.

Including candid moments captured that feature both the royals engaged in the event.

The seconds-long video also featured emotional moments from the games, cheering fans, and also a caption that reads, “A great day yesterday at the Women’s @rugbyworldcup! From Exeter to Brighton, it was great to see @welshrugbyunion and @redrosesrugby in action”.

Check it out Below: 


King Charles' slated to face a peril of epic proportions
King Charles' slated to face a peril of epic proportions
ONE thing Meghan Markle does not regret about joining Royal Family video
ONE thing Meghan Markle does not regret about joining Royal Family
Meghan Markle faces tough choice ahead of Prince Harry UK visit video
Meghan Markle faces tough choice ahead of Prince Harry UK visit
Prince Harry's one and only non-negotiable desire for Archie, Lilibet: ‘Won't give up'
Prince Harry's one and only non-negotiable desire for Archie, Lilibet: ‘Won't give up'
Prince Harry's secret desires laid bare as he prepares for UK visit
Prince Harry's secret desires laid bare as he prepares for UK visit
Prince William, Prince Harry's big sister helped them cope after Diana's death? video
Prince William, Prince Harry's big sister helped them cope after Diana's death?
King Charles' keeping ball in his court regarding Harry ahead of Queen's anniversary
King Charles' keeping ball in his court regarding Harry ahead of Queen's anniversary
Prince Harry 'looking forward' to see everyone during UK visit
Prince Harry 'looking forward' to see everyone during UK visit