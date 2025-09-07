Prince Harry would ‘drop everything' to meet King Charles if invited

 
F. Quraishi
September 07, 2025

Prince Harry would drop everything to meet King Charles if monarch extends an invitation to his estranged son upon his visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be excited about his return to the UK this week for the WellChild Awards, with the possibility of a reunion with the monarch still uncertain.

According to The Mail on Sunday, there is currently no confirmed meeting between Harry and his father.

However, sources suggest Harry would "drop everything" if an invitation were extended from the Buckingham Palace.

A source told the publication, “A meeting with Charles is not off the table but the only people who would know about it are Clive Alderton [the King's private secretary] and Charles and Harry.”

They continued, “If anything is planned, then he is keeping this extremely close to his chest. It certainly is part of his intention to see his father.

“If it's on Wednesday, then he would make it work.”

