Prince Harry's receives a date for King Charles peacetalks: Expert

Prince Harry finally gets a date and time about his meeting with King Charles

It appears Prince Harry is finally getting an update about his peace talks with King Charles.

Its come amid rumors and has been shared by the royal Editor of the Sunday Times, Roya Nikkhah.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain she explained that while “no one knows apart from the King, Harry and his private secretary. As from what I understand, it's still very up in the air.”

For htose unversed, Prince Harry is currently in the UK for a 4-day trip. His two confirmed items are the WellChild Awards event as well as a private engagement in Nottingham where he will give a ‘substantial’ donation to the Children In Need initiative.

The expert also didn’t end there, instead she added, “according to the expert, “if it does happen, I think it'll happen midweek when the King comes down from Balmoral.”

Reason being, “it's never that simple. Father and son want to see each other but Harry has said so many things in the last two years that has been hurtful to the King, to the Queen, to William, to Kate.”

Before concluding Ms Nikkhah added, There's so much mistrust. Can a meeting like that happen and Harry not talk about it after? That's the key question.”