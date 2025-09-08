Prince Harry's spokesperson finally addresses King Charles peace talk rumors

Prince Harry’s spokesperson weighs in on the rumors surrounding his meeting with King Charles

Amid rumors of Prince Harry’s peace talks with King Charles, a spokesperson for the royal has finally come out to set the record straight.

According to the spokesperson, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program.”

Per Newsweek the representative also went on to add that there are no hard feelings following this decision because, “The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry is in the UK for a 4-day trip in order to visit the WellChild Awards, as well as make a trip to Nottingham for the Children in Need initiative. For that he is said to be planning a substantial donation.

Another thing of note is that today, the 8th of September is also the third death anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II. She passed away in 2022, at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace even released a tribute to the longest reigning monarch of her time, with the caption, "Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022".