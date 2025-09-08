Prince William leaves 'deeply emotional' Kate Middleton worried

Prince William has reportedly left his wife Kate Middleton worried over his decision about reconciliation with estranged brother Harry.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the future king feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit.

That means ‘phasing out’ Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children Archie and Lilibet titles.

However, the insiders tell the outlet, Kate ‘adores' her husband William and supports his vision, but “she's torn"

"She's always been the peacemaker and doesn't want William's decisions to burn bridges with Harry forever.

"She worries William might regret going too far. Kate's instincts are to protect relationships and leave a door open. But she's realistic, too. If the decision is to cut Harry out completely, she knows there's no coming back from that."

The royal sources went on claiming while the Prince of Wales is said to want a "slimmed-down" monarchy, Kate Middleton is "deeply emotional" about how everything will unfold, and concerned about how Harry will react to his older brother's demands.

The fresh claims came days before Prince Harry’s return to UK for a charity awards.