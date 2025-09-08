Kate Middleton, Prince William pay touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton have paid a touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II on her third death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Kensington Palace, on behalf of Kate and William, reposted a photo of Queen Elizabeth to remember her.

The photo was originally shared by Buckingham Palace.

The palace shared the photo of the late queen saying “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William also reacted to the post by pressing the heart button on the photo.

Meanwhile, Kate and William are carrying out an engagement in Sunningdale to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, marking the three-year anniversary of her passing.

The Prince of Wales was originally scheduled to make a solo public appearance today.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared videos of Kate and William from Sunningdale.

Rebecca said, “The Princess of Wales unexpectedly joined Prince William on an engagement to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death today.

“The couple visited the Women’s Institute (WI) branch in Sunningdale, close to Windsor Castle.”

The Late Queen was a WI member for 80 years.