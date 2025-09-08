Prince Harry returning to UK hoping for fresh start without Meghan

Prince Harry plans positive UK visit after years of turmoil

Prince Harry is coming back to the UK as he plans to keep the trip positive with hopes of putting the past few difficult years behind him.

The Duke of Sussex will attend the WellChild Awards in London and make a rare visit outside the capital to a youth centre in Nottingham.

According to sources, Harry and his team are hoping this may be a trip that can help begin to "put the trials and tribulations behind them."

This comes after it was reported by The Mail on Sunday that Harry would "drop everything" if an invitation were extended from the Buckingham Palace.

“A meeting with Charles is not off the table but the only people who would know about it are Clive Alderton [the King's private secretary] and Charles and Harry,” an insider said.

They continued, “If anything is planned, then he is keeping this extremely close to his chest. It certainly is part of his intention to see his father.

“If it's on Wednesday, then he would make it work.”