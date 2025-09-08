 
Geo News

Palace releases an update about Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace announce an update on Kate Middleton

By
Hiba Anjum
|

September 08, 2025

An update has just been announced pertaining to Kate Middleton
An update has just been announced pertaining to Kate Middleton

An update has just been issued regarding Kate Middleton and it comes on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary.

According to the report, Kate Middleton will in fact join her husband Prince William for the major event slated for today.

Express UK has revealed this update, and it comes on the third anniversary of her death.

For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8th, at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire. At the time the cause of her death was revealed to be ‘old age’, however months later a close friend of the late Prince Philip revealed she had been suffering from bone cancer in her final days.

Despite the day of her passing being the 8th, on Sunday Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer joined the royal couple at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral, according to the outlet.

Joint prayers were offered to the late Duchess of Kent as well, Britain’s oldest royal.

Buckingham Palace also shared a tribute to the Queen on their Instagram account with the caption, “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022”.



Prince Harry flies to the UK without any promise of a cup of tea
Prince Harry flies to the UK without any promise of a cup of tea
Buckingham Palace remembers late Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death
Buckingham Palace remembers late Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death
Prince William sends clear message to Harry as he returns to UK
Prince William sends clear message to Harry as he returns to UK
Meghan Markle reminded of the meaning of life: ‘It's not just about celebrity'
Meghan Markle reminded of the meaning of life: ‘It's not just about celebrity'
Prince Harry has biggest hurdle yet to cross in UK trip
Prince Harry has biggest hurdle yet to cross in UK trip
David Beckham steals Meghan Markle's jam crown with his own 'Beckjam' video
David Beckham steals Meghan Markle's jam crown with his own 'Beckjam'
Prince William to mark Queen Elizabeth's anniversary on behalf of King Charles
Prince William to mark Queen Elizabeth's anniversary on behalf of King Charles
Meghan Markle showed way to former ‘profession' in scathing rant
Meghan Markle showed way to former ‘profession' in scathing rant