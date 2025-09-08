Palace releases an update about Kate Middleton

An update has just been announced pertaining to Kate Middleton

An update has just been issued regarding Kate Middleton and it comes on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary.

According to the report, Kate Middleton will in fact join her husband Prince William for the major event slated for today.

Express UK has revealed this update, and it comes on the third anniversary of her death.

For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8th, at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire. At the time the cause of her death was revealed to be ‘old age’, however months later a close friend of the late Prince Philip revealed she had been suffering from bone cancer in her final days.

Despite the day of her passing being the 8th, on Sunday Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer joined the royal couple at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral, according to the outlet.

Joint prayers were offered to the late Duchess of Kent as well, Britain’s oldest royal.

Buckingham Palace also shared a tribute to the Queen on their Instagram account with the caption, “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022”.







