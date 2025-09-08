 
Kate Middleton faces backlash for laughing amid royal mourning period

Kate Middleton left some critics disappointed as she attended a rugby match on Saturday

September 08, 2025

Kate Middleton faced criticism Saturday after she was seen laughing loudly during England's Women's Rugby World Cup match against Australia, just two days after the death of the Duchess of Kent.

The appearance marked the Princess of Wales's second public outing within a week, following her visit to London's Natural History Museum. 

While admirers expressed excitement at seeing Kate, critics said her behavior was inappropriate during the royal mourning period declared by King Charles III.

The Duchess of Kent, Katharine, died Thursday at age 92 at Kensington Palace, surrounded by family. Her funeral will take place Tuesday, September 16 at Westminster Cathedral.

Critics argued that Kate Middleton should have maintained a more solemn demeanor while the royal family was in mourning, particularly with the duchess's coffin resting in the private chapel at Kensington Palace ahead of the funeral.

"When the body of the royal was lying to be buried, Kate Middleton should at least have thought about optics," one critic said.

The Princess of Wales has maintained a limited public schedule following her cancer treatment, making her recent appearances particularly scrutinized by royal watchers and the media.

