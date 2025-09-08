 
Prince Harry rushes to Windsor after UK return

Prince Harry's arrival in the UK coincides with the late Queen's third death anniversary

Web Desk
September 08, 2025

Prince Harry visits late Queen's grave on her third death anniversary

As soon as Prince Harry's plane touches down at Heathrow Airport, he sets off to the grave of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle.

Reports say the Duke of Sussex laid a wreath and flowers on his late grandmother's grave, as his arrival coincided with her third death anniversary.

Moreover, his primary agenda in his visit to the UK is to attend the charities he dearly supports.

But reports for a while have claimed it's more than that. They believed the Duke of Sussex is eyeing thawing the rift between him and his family.

Multiple outlets earlier reported the father-of-two's plan to reconcile with The Firm by requesting a meeting between him and his father, King Charles.

The father-son meeting, if it happens, would mark the first meet-up in over a year, as it will come in the wake of the 76-year-old's undergoing treatment for his cancer.

In the meantime, the charities' events Harry is set to attend in his visit to England include the WellChild Awards and Children in Need, among others.

