Kate Middleton, William break cover as Harry arrives at Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton and Prince William have made their first public appearance together as Prince Harry has returned to Windsor.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the news of Harry’s arrival.

She said, “NEW: Prince Harry has arrived in the UK and travelled straight to Windsor where he laid a wreath and flowers on the grave of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“He is back on home soil for four days, and will tonight attend the annual WellChild Awards in London.”

Earlier, royal expert Chris Ship shared a video of the Prince and Princess of Wales saying, “On the anniversary of his grandmother’s death, Prince William is joined by Kate at the Women’s Institute in Berkshire.

“The WI was a cause close to Queen Elizabeth’s heart.”

The royal expert continued, “Meanwhile, Prince Harry is arriving in the UK, not that far away from where William and Kate are. But the two brothers have no plans to meet.”

In another tweet, he said, “In fact, Prince Harry has also been in Berkshire this morning - very close to where William and Kate live.”

After landing at London Heathrow, Harry went to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle where he laid a wreath for, and paid respects to, Queen Elizabeth at her grave, Chris added.