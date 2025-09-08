Prince Harry reveals 'true intentions' with 'ridiculous' demands to King Charles

Prince Harry shows ‘true colours’ with bold demands before meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry has been branded “dangerous and cunning” for making "absolutely ridiculous" to King Charles ahead of a possible reunion.

As the Duke of Sussex lands in UK to attend WellChild Awards, royal biographer Angela Levin shared her opinion on whether or not Harry would meet the monarch.

Speaking on Sky News Australia, Levin revealed that Harry has put forward a “ridiculous” demand before seeing his cancer-stricken father.

She claimed Harry has demanded that he will only see his father if they don't go anywhere near something that's royal.

Levin questioned whether Harry truly wants to reconcile, pointing out that he reportedly does not want the meeting to take place in a royal setting and prefers Queen Camilla not be present.

“It's the most extraordinary thing that's happening,” Levin said. “I mean, if you want to apologize to somebody and you want to be with them, what would you do?

“You'd say nice things. You'd be happy. You'd be kind. But Harry has come out with demands that are absolutely ridiculous,” she added.

The expert continued, “Now, you think, does he want to see him or doesn't he want to see him? Does he want to hurt his father or not? So, it's it's very difficult.”

“I think in the end they won't meet and I hope so because Harry's saying he will only see one of the things one he will only see his father if they don't go anywhere near something that's royal.

“He doesn't want to be near that. Now why would it that be? He wouldn't want Camila being there and he wouldn't want anybody to help his father if he got very upset.”

She went on to add how a lot of journalists and critics have become “very pro- Harry and very anti- William and anti- king it's just Harry and Megan that are wonderful.”

“I think Harry is very very dangerous and cunning,” she commented before concluding.