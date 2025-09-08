Meghan Markle reminded of the meaning of life: ‘It's not just about celebrity'

Meghan Markle handed a stern warning about looking towards things that really matter

Meghan Markle has received another wave of backlash, and it has to do with not only, a rumored failure to confirm her attendance at the peace talks, (for which the Daily Beast reported Prince Harry asked for, full HRH treatment with bows and curtsies) in her past interview with Bloomberg Originals’ YouTube account.

Regarding all this, as well as the most recent comment made by

Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, British broadcaster Helena Chard had a few choice words of her own.

While talking to Fox News Digital she said, “Tina’s words are a warning to Meghan.”

For those unversed with the comment itself, they were shared in the CNN docuseries, America’s Prince.

According to Ms Brown, “That [Carolyn] had…wanted in, for all of these reasons. There was glamour and elegance. But that came with so much pressure in terms of…the monster of the media…that she fell apart really.”

This led Ms Chard to add, “Meghan has the privilege of time to recognize the gems that she has and carefully plan her future. Life is not just about celebrity and … building an empire.”

“Prioritizing her family and finding her authentic self is the way forward,” whereas “Carolyn sadly didn’t have the opportunity to raise children … Meghan has a husband who adores her, two lovely children and a super comfortable and luxurious home. Family is everything.”