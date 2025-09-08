 
Prince William sends clear message to Harry as he returns to UK

Prince Harry returns to UK to attend WellChild Awards amid hopes of royal reunion

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2025

Prince William prioritizes royal duties amid Prince Harry’s UK visit
Prince William has sent a clear message to his estranged brother Prince Harry as he returns to UK to attend WellChild Awards.

The Prince of Wales has ended any possibility of a reunion between the feuding brother by announcing a series of royal engagements.

Harry is in London to attend the WellChild Awards, however, there are rumours that he will meet King Charles before returning to the US.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex will visit a youth centre in Nottingham on Tuesday to announce a donation to Children in Need.

As for William, he is busy with a series of royal engagements, including a visit to Sunningdale to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

He will be attending events in Lambeth and Cardiff focused on youth support and mental health.

A source told the Sunday Times regarding the prospect of a reunion between the brothers, “At the end of the day, as he’s (Harry) no longer a member of the institution, he doesn’t feel bound to de-conflict his diary with the institution.”

