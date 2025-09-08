Prince William releases statement as Harry returns to Windsor Castle

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared their first statement after Prince Harry returned to Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry has arrived in the UK and travelled straight to Windsor where he laid a wreath and flowers on the grave of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton led royal tributes to mark the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died aged 96 on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish summer retreat, after a 70-year reign.

According to Reuters, to commemorate the late queen's passing, heir to the throne William and Kate visited the local branch of the Women's Institute (WI) near their home in Windsor, an organisation close to the late queen's heart.

Following Kate and William’s tribute to the late queen, Kensington Palace released photos of the royal couple and said, “Visiting the Women’s Institute in Sunningdale today to celebrate and commemorate Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the three-year anniversary of her death.”

Taking to Instagram, Kensington Palace, on behalf of Kate and William, reposted a photo of Queen Elizabeth to remember her.

The photo was originally shared by Buckingham Palace.

The palace shared the photo of the late queen saying “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022.”