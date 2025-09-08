Buckingham Palace remembers late Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death

Buckingham Palace has just released a candid tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Almost three years after her death, a tribute has been shared in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

The tribute comes on the day of her death anniversary, which happened nearly three years ago today, in 2022.

The tribute in question shows the late monarch, smiling, in a bright blue dress, her signature hate and broach shining, alongside her pearls.

There was also a caption that reads, “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022”.

Check it Out Below:

Fans flocked to the comment section near immediately. One wrote, “Can’t believe it’s 3 years” with a crying emoji, while others flooded the comments with hearts and comments like “Forever in our hearts”.

For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth II was known as the longest reigning monarch in British history; she served from the age of 25, and was crowned on 6th February 1952.

She was queen to over 32 sovereign states alongside the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

Her passing was only later known to have been caused due to bone cancer, which author Gyles Brandreth revealed, being a friend of the late Queen’s husband Prince Philip.

However, at the time of her passing the cause mentioned on her death certificate was “old age”.