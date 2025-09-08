 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace remembers late Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death

The Palace remembers the late Queen Elizabeth three years after her death

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2025

Buckingham Palace has just released a candid tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Buckingham Palace has just released a candid tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Almost three years after her death, a tribute has been shared in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

The tribute comes on the day of her death anniversary, which happened nearly three years ago today, in 2022.

The tribute in question shows the late monarch, smiling, in a bright blue dress, her signature hate and broach shining, alongside her pearls.

There was also a caption that reads, “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022”.

Check it Out Below:

Fans flocked to the comment section near immediately. One wrote, “Can’t believe it’s 3 years” with a crying emoji, while others flooded the comments with hearts and comments like “Forever in our hearts”.

For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth II was known as the longest reigning monarch in British history; she served from the age of 25, and was crowned on 6th February 1952.

Buckingham Palace remembers late Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death

She was queen to over 32 sovereign states alongside the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

Her passing was only later known to have been caused due to bone cancer, which author Gyles Brandreth revealed, being a friend of the late Queen’s husband Prince Philip.

However, at the time of her passing the cause mentioned on her death certificate was “old age”.

Prince Harry has biggest hurdle yet to cross in UK trip
Prince Harry has biggest hurdle yet to cross in UK trip
David Beckham steals Meghan Markle's jam crown with his own 'Beckjam' video
David Beckham steals Meghan Markle's jam crown with his own 'Beckjam'
Prince William to mark Queen Elizabeth's anniversary on behalf of King Charles
Prince William to mark Queen Elizabeth's anniversary on behalf of King Charles
Meghan Markle showed way to former ‘profession' in scathing rant
Meghan Markle showed way to former ‘profession' in scathing rant
King Charles is worried Prince Harry can ‘sabotage' everything
King Charles is worried Prince Harry can ‘sabotage' everything
Queen Elizabeth II would be ‘upset' as King Charles defies hope
Queen Elizabeth II would be ‘upset' as King Charles defies hope
Prince Harry upset as Meghan breaks rule for public glamour
Prince Harry upset as Meghan breaks rule for public glamour
How King Charles wrote Prince George fate in golden pen
How King Charles wrote Prince George fate in golden pen