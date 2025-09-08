Prince and Princess return to school 

 
Royal family of Monaco on Monday shared photos their children resuming school

September 08, 2025

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco shared photos on Monday of their Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, returning to school for the new academic year.

The royal family posted multiple images on social media showing the children preparing for their walk to school, with both parents posing alongside them before the start of classes.

"A new school year full of discoveries, friendships and adventures awaits them," the royal family said in a statement. 

"The Princière Family wishes all the students of the Principality a very nice start to school!"

The twins, born in December 2014, are the children of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer from South Africa. 

Princess Charlene, born in Bulawayo, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), moved to South Africa in 1989 and represented her country in international swimming competitions.

The princess met Prince Albert at a swimming competition in Monte Carlo in 2000, and the couple married in a lavish ceremony in 2011.


