Prince Harry flies to the UK without any promise of a cup of tea

Prince Harry marks trip back to the UK without King Charles' meeting confirmation

Experts have just issued a warning to Prince Harry who seems to have started his 4-day trip to the UK without so much as a confirmation from the King who is currently in Scotland in Balmoral Castle.

The commentator that made this comment is royal expert Charles Rae.

He sat on The Sun’s show Royal Exclusive right around the time that pictures of the Duke carrying his duffle bag in Los Angeles International airport were released.

According to Mr Rae, “The big problem is that Harry is flying 5,500 miles to London and the King is still 500 miles away in Scotland.”

For those unversed, the King is said to remain there until the end of September.

Because of this Mr Rae feels “it is unlikely you would expect the King would fly down again to have a cup of tea with Harry.” Not to mention “I can’t see how you could possibly have a reconciliation without the whole family being involved,” he also said.

Almost 19 months since their last face to face meeting, Prince Harry has set off to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards, for which he is a patron.

Apart from this, his itinerary also includes a brief visit of Nottingham, for a ‘substantial’ donation to the Children in Need initiative, which helps young people suffering from violence.

In terms of Prince Harry’s possible intentions, expert Phil Dampier believes his trip this time around may evoke some personal memories as well.

“It brings back memories of happier times when we thought they were going to be royal superstars.” Because of this he also feels “It will be fascinating to see how he is received and comes into contact with the public.”