Prince William sets clear demand before Prince Harry can return to royal life

Prince William puts forward key condition for Prince Harry royal return

Prince William has reportedly put forth a key demand before welcoming Prince Harry or his family back to the royal family fold.

According to new reports, the Princess of Wales reportedly ruled out any reunion with the Duke of Sussex despite earlier efforts between royal aides to ease tensions between the brothers.

A source spilt to The Mirror that William firmly declined the idea of meeting Harry due to years of public attacks as he lands in UK to attend WellChild Awards.

However, the insider said if Harry or his wife, Meghan Markle, wants to be back to the royal family, they would need to rebuild trust.

“William feels Harry has repeatedly chosen public exposure over private resolution and that the Royal Family can’t keep being dragged into the headlines every time there’s a new contract to promote,” the source said.

They continued, “The issue with Harry, as well as Meghan, is one of trust. Ever since moving to North America, they have eroded all confidence in their ability to keep things or their criticisms private.

“For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that a reunion meeting between Harry and his father, King Charles, could happen amid his stay in the country.