Meghan Markle's failing empire forces shocking plea to Kim Kardashian

Meghan Markle eyes risky alliance with Kim Kardashian

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly eyeing a surprising team-up with Kim Kardashian as talk grows around her struggling lifestyle venture.

An insider told Radar Online that Meghan is looking forward to use the success of Kim’s shapewear and clothing brand SKIMS for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which she launched earlier this year.

The Duchess of Sussex has made a proposal to work with renowned American media personality and socialite but she still needs to convince her mother, Kris Jenner, as she has something valuable to offer.

Prince Harry’s ambitious wife “has gotten very tight with Kris. She's someone who she goes to for business advice, but that doesn't mean Meghan is automatically going to get to collaborate with Kim," the source said.

"She's going to have to prove that teaming up would be a benefit for Kim's brand – and not just her own,” they noted.

Notably, Meghan gave Kris a jar of jam last year as a friendly gesture but per an insider, the matriarch of the Kardashian family did not give her seal of approval to her kids to collaborate with the Duchess of Sussex after seeing how long she took to launch As Ever.

Still, "Meghan is confident that a joint project with Kim would be a win for both of them. With their combined star power, she's sure they could do massive sales. She thinks something wellness-focused could be the sweet spot,” the insider claimed.

For those unaware, SKIMS has been the 44-year-old businesswoman’s most successful company to date, which made a revenue of $193 last year. The brand’s recent launch of Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap got out of stock within hours of its debut.

"Meghan is obsessed with clean beauty, skincare and home rituals – and thinks that would pair perfectly with the SKIMS aesthetic. But Kim is cautious. She's incredibly protective of her brand and doesn't just jump into partnerships – no matter how famous the other person is,” the source explained.

"Meghan will have to bring more than just her name to the table, but she's determined to make this happen and isn't backing off,” the insider concluded.