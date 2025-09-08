Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton, William's stunning photos after latest visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to The Women’s Institute in Sunningdale on the third death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a series of pictures featuring William and Kate meeting with members of the organisation in Berkshire that has a long association with the late Queen, who passed away on September 8, 2022.

In the carousel, the first picture was of William, which appeared to be him sitting at a table surrounded by women of the organisation, while the second snap showed Kate beaming as she conversed with two ladies.

The post also has a caption that reads, “Visiting the @womensinstitute in Sunningdale today to celebrate and commemorate Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the three-year anniversary of her death.”

“The WI holds a special connection to Her Late Majesty, who was a member for 80 years, joining in 1943 and serving as President of the Sandringham WI from 2003 until her death in 2022.”

“Very special opportunity to hear from members today about the importance of The Late Queen’s involvement in the organisation and meet those who met with her during her reign,” the caption concluded.

Other than the late Queen Elizabeth II, her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her grandmother, Queen Mary, also served as presidents of the Sandringham WI, marking the beginning of a royal tradition with the group.

The late Queen Elizabeth II often went to meetings and gave speeches about WI's role in women's empowerment, education, and community building.