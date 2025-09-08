Piers Morgan remembers Queen Elizabeth on anniversary of her death

British journalist Piers Morgan commemorated the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death Monday by sharing a photograph with the late monarch on social media.

"Three years on from the day we lost Her Majesty… I really miss the Queen," Morgan wrote in the caption accompanying the image.

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, ending her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch.

She was the mother of King Charles III and grandmother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Morgan, a vocal supporter of the British monarchy, has frequently used his media platforms to defend the institution.

The former newspaper editor and television presenter has been particularly critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whom he has accused of undermining the royal family since their departure from official duties in 2020.

King Charles III, who ascended to the throne following his mother's death, has worked to modernize the monarchy while maintaining traditional values.



