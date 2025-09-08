Buckingham Palace refuses to comment on speculations of King Charles, Harry's meeting

Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on the speculations about possible meeting of King Charles and his estranged son Prince Harry, who returned to Windsor to pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II.

This has been reported by the AFP.

The report further says , however, royal watchers are not ruling out a meeting.

Speaking to the AFP, historian and royal commentator Ed Owens said "I think reconciliation is on the cards.

"I think Buckingham Palace and the king have recognised that it is in the king´s interest as a public figure to look to reconcile with his son.”

The royal expert went on saying, “It will be seen as managing to knit back together this very fragmented family which for too long with its various tabloid stories, gossip, and scandal has distracted" from the king´s reign.

Prince Harry flew into Britain and also paid respects to his grandmother at her final resting place on Monday.

Harry visited St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle to lay flowers where the late queen was laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip.

Harry will also take part in an awards ceremony on Monday night for the WellChild charity, recognising "the remarkable resilience and heroic qualities" of seriously ill children.

Meanwhile, King Charles was due to be in Scotland on Saturday for the traditional annual Highland Games close to his Balmoral Castle.

"The big question is, if the king and Prince Harry meet up, where would it be?" said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine.