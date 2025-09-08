Julia Roberts picks inner circle for special outing

Julia Roberts reveals inner circle people for night out

Julia Roberts knows which inner circle friends she’s choose to append a night out with.

Roberts, 57, was asked the question for he cover story of the inaugural issue of 72 Magazine.

Speaking with Edward Enninful, the co-founder and chief creative officer of EE72, the company behind the new publication, the Pretty Woman actress said, "Let's start with my husband," referring to Danny Moder.

"For some reason, I don't know why, I'm thinking Jesus," she added.

The Oscar winner then named Joni Mitchell, Virginia Woolf, Van Morrison, Enninful himself as others in the group and added her best friend from high school, Paige, to round out the group.

When asked to share a insight into her friendship with Paige, she said, "She's awesome. We've been friends since we were, I guess, like, 15?"

Enninful then asked what she’d ask this group during the hangout session.

"The first question would be, 'What do you think about me?' " she joked, adding, "That made me feel a little nauseous, just trying to make that joke."

Revealing the real questions, the Erin Brockovich star said, "One question would be, 'What has been the most fulfilling aspect of your life?' and 'Does anybody here like beans on toast?' "

Julia Roberts is currently promoting her upcoming film After the Hunt, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.