Prince Harry's time away adds to Meghan's growing sense of isolation

Meghan Markle feels isolated as Prince Harry spends more time in UK

Meghan Markle is said to be feeling increasingly lonely and under pressure as her lifestyle brand, As Ever, faces slower growth than expected.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is spending more time in UK for his charitable work and it is adding to the Duchess of Sussex’s tensions.

Speaking with Radar Online, insiders revealed that Meghan has been pouring her energy into keeping the business afloat but is growing frustrated by the lack of progress.

The insider added that Harry’s frequent trips to London have left her feeling distant and isolated, with friends saying she’s leaning on her inner circle for emotional support.

"She's deeply frustrated,” a friend of Meghan said. “Meghan's ambitions are enormous – she wants As Ever to become a global powerhouse – but she's realizing how tough that is to achieve.”

“She feels like she's carrying the whole thing by herself, and the strain is beginning to show,” they added.

As for Harry, an insider noted that the Duke of Sussex is “nostalgic for parts of his old life – the military community, his family, even the rhythm of London.”

"Meghan senses that distance. She's in California trying to manage the children and the brand, but she often feels left behind.

"It's as if she's living two separate lives – one as a hands-on single mother, the other as a Duchess trying to sustain an empire that isn't quite working."

"She's determined to keep going, but she's running on empty – emotionally and financially.

“Right now, Meghan feels adrift, as though everything she's built is starting to slip through her fingers."