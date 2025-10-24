 
Real reason behind Meghan Markle's publicist's exit revealed

Meghan Markle hit by another shock resignation

By
Syeda Waniya
|

October 24, 2025

Meghan Markle's publicist left due to 'horrible' reason

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has suffered major blow to her team.

On Thursday, it was reported that Meghan's publicist Emily Robinson has resigned after just three months in the role. It marked her 10th PR aide to exit in five years.

Breaking silence, a close friend of Emily claimed that the decision was entirely hers and not the team's.

An insider told Express, "It was her decision. She left a few weeks ago."

"She's not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go," they noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Emily Robinson has already scrubbed any reference to Meghan Markle from her LinkedIn profile, which has raised eyebrows over the abrupt decision.

However, the Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson told the outlet, "Ms. Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan and additional support for the production company. She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success."

On the other hand, her resignation comes just hours after the wife of Prince Harry dropped a teaser for a new launch for her brand As Ever.

