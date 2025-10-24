 
Palace assures Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie over royal homes amid Andrew talks

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reportedly been assured that they would keep their royal residences

Geo News Digital Desk
October 24, 2025

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reportedly received assurances about their royal residences as Buckingham Palace intensifies efforts to resolve their father Prince Andrew’s future at Royal Lodge. 

The sisters, who have kept a low profile in recent weeks, are said to have faced renewed embarrassment following the fallout from leaked emails linking both their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. 

Andrew and Sarah relinquished their remaining royal titles last week, and Andrew later confirmed he would no longer use his title of Duke of York. 

According to GB News, palace officials are engaged in advanced discussions with the prince about a voluntary departure from Royal Lodge, his 30-room Windsor residence.

The property, held under a 75-year lease signed in 2003, cannot be repossessed without his consent. 

Officials are believed to be negotiating terms over financial compensation for Andrew’s renovation investments and the identification of an alternative residence. 

Palace aides have reportedly adopted a firmer approach to encourage the prince’s relocation while ensuring Beatrice and Eugenie’s accommodations at St James’s Palace and Kensington Palace remain unaffected. 


