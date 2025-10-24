King Felipe and Queen Letizia lead day of royal splendor

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, accompanied by Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, began the 2025 Princess of Asturias Awards day on Friday with a series of formal audiences at the Hotel de la Reconquista in Oviedo.

According to a statement, the royal family first met with the recipients of the University of Oviedo’s 2024 End of Degree Awards, followed by honorees of the Medals of Asturias, as well as those recognized as “Preferred” and “Adopted Children” of the region for 2025.

The day concluded with the royal family’s traditional meeting with the Princess of Asturias Award winners in the historic Covadonga Hall.

Each laureate received the official badge of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, marking the start of one of Spain’s most prestigious annual cultural events.

Serena Williams shares photo ahead of the event

Among this year’s recipients is Meghan Markle’s close friend and former tennis champion Serena Williams, who was honored with the Princess of Asturias Sports Award for her outstanding global legacy and contributions to women’s sports.

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams

The Princess of Asturias Awards are widely regarded as Spain’s highest honors recognizing international excellence in arts, sciences, and public service.