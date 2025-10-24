Meghan Markle nears Kim Kardashian's orbit

Meghan Markle repositions herself yet again closer to Kim Kardashian’s orbit

Meghan Markle is allegedly putting herself in harms way with the repositioning she’s just done, an expert alleges, especially given what kind of baggage may await her.

The comment has been issued by PR expert Chad Teixeira, who just spoke to the Daily Mail.

“Meghan’s decision to appear alongside Emma Grede is clearly more than a social outing, it signals a strategic repositioning.”

“On the positive side, aligning with Emma, who has helped build major direct-to-consumer brands, could lend Meghan credibility in the lifestyle and fashion space.”

Especially considering “Emma's connections to the Kardashians and her track record in building ‘cool’ consumer brands might mean Meghan may tap into a younger, trend-driven audience,” the expert noted.

However, as many things Chard noted “on the risk side, Emma's associations with the Kardashian ecosystem bring baggage as the Kardashian brand has its own polarization, and Meghan already has a high-profile public perception challenge.”

This is especially alarming because of the census from UK poll ratings, which the expert claims shows Meghan still having low favourability. Hence “any misstep in a new venture could reinforce narratives of Meghan being overly commercial or inauthentic.”

“My view is that the move could be the launch of a lifestyle/beauty/fashion line (or an extension of her 'As Ever' brand) supported by Grede’s operations expertise and network. It’s smart, but it must be carefully framed,” Chard added as an alternative.

“My advice to Meghan is to lean into authenticity, emphasize values over hype. Use the collaboration to tell a story rooted in her mission rather than riding on celebrity alliances.”

For those unversed, this comment has come shortly after Meghan attempted a ‘reinvention’ by shifting gears into the world of Sauvignon Blanc, which is her second dive into the world of alcohol, following the release of her Napa Valley Rosé.

The announcement was shared, both via an email newsletter and on her Instagram where the Duchess added a ‘save the date’ video announcing this shift.

According to the email Meghan said, “With the long weekend ahead, I've been thinking of every table we'll gather around, every meal shared, every quiet moment in between.”

As Ever Sauvignon Blanc is a white you can keep chilled, ready to pour when friends show up, or when you just want something easy and beautiful to enjoy.”