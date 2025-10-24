Palace making headway in persuading Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge: report

October 24, 2025
Prince Andrew is engaged in advanced negotiations with Buckingham Palace officials over his potential departure from Royal Lodge, his long-held Windsor residence, GB News reported Friday.
The palace has reportedly intensified efforts to persuade the Duke of York to vacate the 30-room mansion voluntarily, as his tenancy agreement prevents forced eviction.
“Daily discussions” have been taking place following public criticism over his rent-free arrangement, according to royal insiders.
Although Andrew initially resisted, citing five decades remaining on his prepaid 75-year lease, palace aides now believe he is beginning to accept that relocation “is unavoidable.”
His “cast iron” lease poses legal barriers, prompting the palace to focus on a voluntary handover.
Key sticking points include financial compensation for the millions Andrew invested in renovations and identifying suitable alternative accommodation.
“The millions he has invested in Royal Lodge through the Crown Estate lease arrangement require resolution,” a source said.
Officials have taken a firmer stance on securing his exit while reassuring Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie that their residences at St. James’s Palace and Kensington Palace remain safe.