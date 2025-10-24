 
Geo News

Palace making headway in persuading Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge: report

Buckingham Palace aides are holding talkis with Prince Andrew after king's younger brother surrendered his royal titles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 24, 2025

Prince Andrew: File photo
Prince Andrew: File photo 

Prince Andrew is engaged in advanced negotiations with Buckingham Palace officials over his potential departure from Royal Lodge, his long-held Windsor residence, GB News reported Friday. 

The palace has reportedly intensified efforts to persuade the Duke of York to vacate the 30-room mansion voluntarily, as his tenancy agreement prevents forced eviction. 

Advertisement

“Daily discussions” have been taking place following public criticism over his rent-free arrangement, according to royal insiders. 

Although Andrew initially resisted, citing five decades remaining on his prepaid 75-year lease, palace aides now believe he is beginning to accept that relocation “is unavoidable.” 

His “cast iron” lease poses legal barriers, prompting the palace to focus on a voluntary handover. 

Key sticking points include financial compensation for the millions Andrew invested in renovations and identifying suitable alternative accommodation. 

Prince Andrew with his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice: File photo
Prince Andrew with his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice: File photo

“The millions he has invested in Royal Lodge through the Crown Estate lease arrangement require resolution,” a source said. 

Officials have taken a firmer stance on securing his exit while reassuring Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie that their residences at St. James’s Palace and Kensington Palace remain safe. 


Advertisement
Meghan Markle nears Kim Kardashian's orbit
Meghan Markle nears Kim Kardashian's orbit
Prince Andrew offered HUGE castle by friend amid Epstein scandal video
Prince Andrew offered HUGE castle by friend amid Epstein scandal
Prince Harry, Meghan become punchline in Netflix comedy 'Nobody Wants This' video
Prince Harry, Meghan become punchline in Netflix comedy 'Nobody Wants This'
Duchess of Gloucester undertakes a tour of Bermuda: Pictures
Duchess of Gloucester undertakes a tour of Bermuda: Pictures
Prince William all set to break centuries-old royal tradition for Prince Louis due to Andrew
Prince William all set to break centuries-old royal tradition for Prince Louis due to Andrew
Palace rules don't apply inside Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge walls? video
Palace rules don't apply inside Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge walls?
King Charles lands in big trouble over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: 'Nightmare' video
King Charles lands in big trouble over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: 'Nightmare'
'Meghan Markle will never divorce Prince Harry'
'Meghan Markle will never divorce Prince Harry'