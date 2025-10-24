Palace making headway in persuading Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge: report

Prince Andrew: File photo

Prince Andrew is engaged in advanced negotiations with Buckingham Palace officials over his potential departure from Royal Lodge, his long-held Windsor residence, GB News reported Friday.

The palace has reportedly intensified efforts to persuade the Duke of York to vacate the 30-room mansion voluntarily, as his tenancy agreement prevents forced eviction.

Advertisement

“Daily discussions” have been taking place following public criticism over his rent-free arrangement, according to royal insiders.

Although Andrew initially resisted, citing five decades remaining on his prepaid 75-year lease, palace aides now believe he is beginning to accept that relocation “is unavoidable.”

His “cast iron” lease poses legal barriers, prompting the palace to focus on a voluntary handover.

Key sticking points include financial compensation for the millions Andrew invested in renovations and identifying suitable alternative accommodation.

Prince Andrew with his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice: File photo

“The millions he has invested in Royal Lodge through the Crown Estate lease arrangement require resolution,” a source said.

Officials have taken a firmer stance on securing his exit while reassuring Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie that their residences at St. James’s Palace and Kensington Palace remain safe.



