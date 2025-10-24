Meghan Markle's pals hit with an eerie verdict to decide ifs worth it

Meghan Markle’s orbit has been slapped with a massive warning

A PR expert has just shared a warning for any and all who wish to associate with Meghan Markle, and fly in her Hollywood orbit, and the expert in question is PR expert Chad Teixeira.

In his chat with the Daily Mail he shared his thoughts and gave the Duchess a word of advice by saying, “Be transparent about what she can bring to the table beyond status, and take the time to rebuild trust by focusing on a few strong, high-integrity launches rather than a broad product splash.”

The expert even touched on Emma Grede, a British businesswoman and entrepreneur, and founding partner of Skims.

Regarding her he said, “As for Emma Grede, I wouldn’t necessarily advise her to stay away, but I would advise caution. From Emma's perspective, the upside is large, but given Meghan’s current public reputation, any partnership must have clearly defined roles, shared values, and a rigorous reputation-risk review.”

All in all, before concluding Chard added, “Emma must decide if the reputational lift is worth the potential strain. In short, yes collaborate, but with eyes wide open and a conservative runway for rollout.”

For those unversed, this comment has come shortly after Meghan attempted a ‘reinvention’ by shifting gears into the world of Sauvignon Blanc, which is her second dive into the world of alcohol, following the release of her Napa Valley Rosé.

The announcement was shared, both via an email newsletter and on her Instagram where the Duchess added a ‘save the date’ video announcing this shift.

According to the email Meghan said, “With the long weekend ahead, I've been thinking of every table we'll gather around, every meal shared, every quiet moment in between.”

As Ever Sauvignon Blanc is a white you can keep chilled, ready to pour when friends show up, or when you just want something easy and beautiful to enjoy.”