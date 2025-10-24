Princess Anne assumes mother's work amid storm created by late Queen's favourite son

Princess Anne spent time with residents of the Royal Star & Garter in Surbiton this week.

According to a statement, it marked her first visit since succeeding her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as Patron of the charity.

The statement read: "The Princess Royal has spent time with residents of the Royal Star & Garter, where loving, compassionate care and support is given to veterans and their families, living with disability or dementia. This marks Her Royal Highness’s first visit since succeeding Queen Elizabeth II as Patron, who held the role from 1953 until 2022."

Photos shared on the royal family’s official Instagram account showed the Princess Royal engaging with residents and staff, reflecting her continued dedication to service and veterans’ welfare.

Her visit comes as the royal family faces renewed scrutiny over Prince Andrew’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles with his sister Princess Anne: File photo

Andrew, known as the favourite son of the late Queen Elizabeth, recently surrendered the use of his royal titles following the leak of old emails related to Epstein.

While Andrew’s scandal has dominated headlines, other senior royals continue with public duties.

King Charles and Queen Camilla traveled to the Vatican this week for a historic meeting with the Pope, and royal observers say the pair’s and Princess Anne’s engagements may help refocus attention on the monarchy’s work.