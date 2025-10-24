Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's fortunes take a positive turn

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s find a way to revive their image

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally found a lifeline as they work to restore their Hollywood standing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have found new hope for their struggling Hollywood image through their growing friendship with actor Kevin Costner.

The couple, who have faced a string of professional and social setbacks, recently appeared alongside the Yellowstone star at his charity gala in Santa Barbara, marking their return to the Los Angeles spotlight.

Speaking with Radar Online, sources claimed that Costner has become a supportive ally as he has been reintroducing them to key industry figures.

"Harry and Meghan are well aware their standing in Hollywood has slipped, and they're eager to rebuild it,” the source said.

“They see Kevin as someone with real clout – a figure people listen to. This friendship feels like a second chance to get back into the right circles and repair their image."

The insider continued, "Kevin's been incredibly kind and welcoming. He's reintroduced them to people who had distanced themselves, and Meghan especially feels they've finally met someone who sees past the gossip.

"After being quietly frozen out by figures like Oprah and Ellen, they view Kevin as their bridge back into serious Hollywood circles."

The insider further noted that Costner has “real affection” for both Princess Diana's sons, adding, “With Harry, there's almost a protective, fatherly instinct – he respects what Harry's endured and relates to him on a deeper level.

“That connection has created genuine trust between them."