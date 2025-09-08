Author shares touching story about Duke of Kent after Duchess Katharine's death

Duke and Duchess of Kent: File photo

Tributes are pouring in following Buckingham Palace's announcement Friday that Katharine, Duchess of Kent, died Thursday at age 92 at Kensington Palace.

The royal, who was surrounded by family at the time of her death, will be laid to rest Tuesday September 16 at Westminster Cathedral.

Among thousands paying their respects, author Hugo Ralph Vickers shared a rare photograph on social media showing the Duchess of Kent with her husband, the Duke of Kent, highlighting their enduring marriage.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent

"Every week the Duke took her to the hairdresser. Someone spotted them. The devotion in a marriage of 64 years," Vickers wrote in the caption accompanying the image.

The Duchess, born Katharine Worsley, married Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, in 1961 at York Minster in a ceremony attended by Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals.

The couple remained married for more than six decades until her death.

The Duchess was known for her charitable work and dedication to music education. She served as president of numerous organizations and was particularly passionate about supporting young musicians through various foundations.



