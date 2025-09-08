Prince William, Kate Middleton's new move causes local fears over privacy

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s new home raises privacy concerns among locals

Prince William and Kate Middleton have sparked fears over their privacy after it was revealed that the duo would soon move to Forest Lodge with their three kids.

The locals near in the area where the Prince and Princess of Wales’ new home is located have raised concerns over the couple’s privacy.

A 87-year-old Jean Reeve said that the area is less private than the Waleses’ last home and worry about crowds showing up, reported Daily Mail.

She said the couple has young kids and should be given space, with 72-year-old Cynthia Sullivan saying that people in the area like the royals and wouldn’t mind seeing them in local shops or pubs.

"I welcome them. But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family," said Reeve, adding, "It's a less private spot than their previous home — from what I know about the location.”

"So I'd hate for people to always be going past and saying, 'Oh, that's where they live.’ They have young children after all. They deserve privacy."

"Young blood is a good idea,” she continued. “And William and Kate are lovely. They're young. They're family-oriented. They're always with their children."

Sullivan told the publication that people in the area would love William, Kate and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"I've never heard anyone around here say anything anti-royalist. I think most people tend to like them around here," she said.