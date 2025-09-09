Prince Harry to go ‘off the radar' with King Charles

Prince Harry is planning to go off the radar with King Charles

Experts have just come forward to address the only way Prince Harry has left to connect with his father King Charles.

An explanation on this has been provided by the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer.

He spoke to Newsweek to deliver this news, and according to Mr Schiffer, “it's vitally important for his feeling and his desire to have a real relationship with his dad.” But “the challenge is there's such a big trust gap that naturally is going to get amplified by all the players that surround both of them, that it creates this emotional hurdle.”

That is why “the only way he's really going to make that happen is for you and I and everyone else to never know about it. It has to be done in a back-channel way that is off radar.”

And “if he does that and he's sincere about it and he's consistent and he's emotionally mature, I think there's a way for him to rebuild a relationship”.

“But the onus is on him to build and show that he can maintain and respect the privacy of the king and his confidence,” Mr Schiffer added before signing off too.